Big Sean x Jhené Aiko’s Cutest Instagram Moments

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are back and better than ever.

The singer-songwriter and her longtime boyfriend called it quits last year but true love prevailed and here we are. Sean supported his girl through her album rollout and now she’s doing the same — if you haven’t tuned in to Detroit 2 just yet, it’s available on all streaming platforms now.

“Detroit 2 out now! amazing job @bigsean,” Jhené wrote. “proud of you.”

Jhené also appears on Sean’s album, alongside a slew of other huge names like Lil Wayne, Diddy, the late Nipsey Hussle, and more. Be sure to tune in, plus some of the couple’s happiest social media moments below.

