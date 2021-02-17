Emma Stone Portrays A Young, Villainous Cruella De Vil In Disney’s Latest Offering [Trailer]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Emma Stone is all set to play the infamous role of Cruella de Vil in Disney’s upcoming movie Cruella.

Earlier this week, first-look photos of Stone looking amazing in costume hit the internet. Now, Disney has also released the first official trailer. Unless you’ve somehow never seen a Disney movie, you know exactly who Cruella de Vil is, as she’s a Disney legend. This flick will follow the young villain in her earlier days, as she tries to make it big on the fashion scene of 1970s London. Here’s the official synopsis:

“The movie is an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.”

Emma Stone is an Academy award-winning actress with range. She’s played in everything from The Amazing Spider-Man and Easy A to La La Land and The Help. Stone will follow in the footsteps of some pretty legendary actresses who’ve depicted Cruella’s villainous ways in earlier shows and movies, including Glenn Close, Victoria Smurfit, and Wendy Raquel Robinson. Check out the trailer for Disney’s latest below and let us know what you think. Cruella is due May 28, 2021.