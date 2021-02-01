Ryan Coogler Inks Disney TV Deal, ‘Wakanda’ Series In The Works

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Good news, Wakanda fans.

Revered filmmaker Ryan Coogler has reportedly inked a five-year overall deal with Disney TV. As a part of the partnership, Coogler will build a Wakanda-based Disney+ series. The deal will allow his multimedia company, Proximity Media, to develop shows for Disney’s other outlets.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” Disney executive chairman Bob Iger in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Coogler is excited as well, calling the opportunity to partner with The Walt Disney Company, after working with them on Black Panther, an honor. “Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella,” he said, in part, according to THR.

ALSO: Watch Chadwick Boseman’s Superhero Friends Honor Him During The MTV Movie & TV Awards Special

Coogler is currently in the process of writing Black Panther 2, which Michael B. Jordan says he would love to be a part of. In case you missed it, Jordan recently spoke on how much he misses Chadwick Boseman following the icon’s death last year. Jordan also called the Black Panther cast and crew his “family.” Check that moment out here and stay tuned for more information on Coogler’s television takeover.