Eva Marcille, Lore’l, & Dominique Da Diva Team Up For New Female-Focused Podcast ‘The Undressing Room’

Urban One and Reach Media have announced a new podcast, hosted by model/reality tv star Eva Marcille and radio personalities Lore’l and Dominique Da Diva.

Presented by Macy’s, The Undressing Room is a female-focused show that provides listeners with authentic conversation centered around entertainment, celebrity gossip, pop culture, fashion, and beauty. Eva, Lore’l, and Dominique bring their own unique perspective — in addition the funny and feisty personalities that have earned them each national recognition under the Urban One radio programming umbrella.

“We are excited to be launching our first national talent-driven podcast presented by Macy’s, a brand that defines American style and culture,” said Josh Rahmani, SVP National & Network Sales for Radio One and Reach Media. “The Undressing Room will provide our listeners with a fresh entertaining podcast and deliver yet another engaging audio outlet for our advertisers to reach our coveted audience.”

Those looking for a little taste of what to expect, check out the clip above, in which the ladies discuss “Side Piece Day” and whether or not today’s generation of women are OK with being the “other woman.” Needless to say, it was a very spicy conversation, indeed.

Be sure to tune into The Undressing Room every Thursday.

