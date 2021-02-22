Will Chris Noth Return As ‘Mr. Big’ In The ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot? [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Details about the upcoming Sex And The City reboot hit the internet last month, causing quite the frenzy as fans learned Kim Cattrall would not be a part of it (following an ongoing beef with Sarah Jessica Parker). To top that off, fans of the classic series are wondering if will Chris Noth will return as Mr. Big? Good news: the icon’s most recent comments make his return seem likely, or at least possible.

Last week, Page Six emphatically reported Noth would not be included in the HBO Max reboot, titled And Just Like That…. “Page Six has learned that Chris Noth will not reprise his role as the iconic Mr. Big in the Sex and the City reboot,” the outlet wrote, adding “We’re also told that David Eigenberg, who played Miranda Hobbes’ love interest, Steve Brady, won’t be returning either, but a rep told Page Six on Thursday that the actor is in negotiations to appear in the series.”

Chris has since commented on the report, according to screenshots posted by Just Jared. When a fan asked why he wasn’t going to be in the series, Noth reportedly responded “Everything changes — including announcements in the rags.” In another screenshot, Noth named ‘Page Six’ specifically sarcastically stating “Well if Page Six says it… it must be true.”

In case you missed it, SJP spoke out following the announcement of the reboot and doubled down on her love for Cattrall, despite their issues. “no. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of the story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do,” Parker said of Cattrall, in response to a gossiping fan on Instagram.

Stay tuned, as we’ll continue to keep you updated.