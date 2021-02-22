Behind Her Eyes: Viewers React To Everyone’s Latest Netflix Obsession

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

If you haven’t tuned into Behind Her Eyes on Netflix, you should do that, not now, but right now. The latest series to go no. 1 on the streaming service, the psychological thriller based on Sarah Pinborough’s bestselling novel is mind-boggling through and through. Starring Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman, and Robert Aramayo, the show starts off with Brown’s character Louise hitting up a local bar where she inadvertently falls for a married man, David (played by Bateman). Little does Louise know, David is not only married, he’s her new boss. Soon, she meets David’s wife Adele, who seems to be a needy, lonely, vulnerable, and possibly battered woman — but Louise ultimately finds out Adele is anything but. Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

Simona Brown plays Louise, a single mother who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss David (Tom Bateman). Her life takes a strange turn when she later befriends his wife Adele (Eve Hewson), and she finds “herself caught in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems.”

An engrossing story with a twist ending that will leave you shocked, Behind Her Eyes is all Netflix lovers can talk about right now. See some reactions below! Actress Eve Hewson told Digital Spy last week that she was also surprised. “I was shocked,” Hewson said. “I was genuinely shocked. And kind of excited because it’s just so left field. I really didn’t see that coming at all.”

Every episode inspires a new theory.

Me watching #BehindHerEyes and coming up with 50 new theories each episode pic.twitter.com/APnmbZoDxF — Tree 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 #BLM (@BubblewrapJoy) February 17, 2021

But when you finally figure out what’s going on, it’s mind-blowing.

me hours later still thinking about the ending of #behindhereyes pic.twitter.com/9bposnp4tx — ♡Lorna Rose♡ (@lornadouglas_) February 21, 2021

It’s definitely a rollercoaster of a show.

Poor David.

when i finally realised who the real villain was … #BehindHerEyes pic.twitter.com/o6U6F6iWy8 — ¿ʎɐʞo (@virgh0e__) February 20, 2021

Spent the last 6 hours of my life binging #BehindHerEyes and lardddd there are no words.. I have never experienced such madness pic.twitter.com/mJV296NeC1 — Selfless Politics! (@Necologico_) February 18, 2021

Just finished watching #BehindHerEyes and this is the first time I could not see a plot twist coming!! Touché….

Now let me sit here a while to process all this pic.twitter.com/obW4KDUJsC — CJ Fitzgerald (@CJFitzgerald_) February 21, 2021

Also interesting is this comparison between Simona Brown and Issa Rae.

Please correct me if I'm wrong? 🙆🏼‍♀️🔥♥️ Anyways, on Ep1 and LOVE it. #BehindHerEyes pic.twitter.com/Ko65dKzqx2 — 🌺Shaz🌺 (@Sharon_Nesh27) February 17, 2021

Have you tuned in? Chime in with your thoughts on the limited series.