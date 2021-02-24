Watch: Zendaya Opens Up About Her Greatest Fear, What She Likes Most In A Person, & More

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Zendaya has been on a roll, as of late, after making history at the 2020 Primetime Emmys for her role in Euphoria and inciting Oscar talk with her latest big screen offering, Malcolm & Marie.

After taking on (and crushing) two very intense characters, she’s giving fans a chance to get to know the real Zendaya in a Q&A segment for Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood Issue. She opens up about her idea of happiness, her greatest fear, her current state of mind, the greatest love of her life, and more.

When asked “What is the quality you most like in a man?,” the 24-year-old superstar corrected the journalist in a way that’s making headlines. “I most like in a person, how about that?,” she amended VF’s inquiry.So what is most important to the beauty? Kindness, she says.

“It’s such a big question,” Zendaya responded in the clip. “What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say — ‘kindness’ is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people and you can just feel it. And I don’t know how to explain that, but there’s like this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don’t know what that is, but some people have it and it’s special.”

How sweet is she? Watch the beautiful segment below.

