Coming 2 America: Here’s What Fans Have Been Saying About The Long-Anticipated Sequel

The original Coming To America film — starring Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, and more — followed Prince Akeem as he traveled to NYC in search of a bride, eventually finding his wife-to-be in Queens. On March 5, the gang returned in the highly anticipated sequel, Coming 2 America. The second installation is performed by an all-star cast and filled with homages to the 1988 original, as Prince Akeem becomes King and heads back to Queens in search of the illegitimate son he unknowingly fathered the last time he traveled to NYC. CassiusLife.com reports the follow-up flick went no. 1 following its launch on Amazon Prime last week, in addition to its opening weekend numbers topping all other movies streamed in 2021, period.

‘Coming 2 America’ Was A Royal Success Thanks To Massive Opening Weekend On Amazon Prime Video ➡️ https://t.co/Nw1zQ1T5Cs 📸 #Coming2america/ @amazonstudios pic.twitter.com/hTKy5TKGbQ — CASSIUS (@CassiusLife_) March 9, 2021

When you bring back the classics, however, you can always expect tons of opinions and in this case, it seems fans have mixed feelings. Coming 2 America is filled with deep belly laugh bits and teachable moments, as King Akeem’s son (Jermaine Fowler) reminds him he is an agent of change and doesn’t need to maintain the outdated, sexist rules of his country now that he is King.

That said, there was a ton of Black Girl Magic happening throughout the film — Shari Headley reprised her usual flawlessness, KiKi Layne did an absolutely amazing job as one of three daughters to Headley and Murphy, Leslie Jones was a riot as Murphy’s baby mother, Nomzamo Mbatha was breathtaking in every on-screen moment, and Teyana Taylor did what only Teyana Taylor can do.

Many fans were pleasantly surprised. Others thought the new film fell short of the original. Check out some fan reactions, comments, and concerns below.

You know Black folks always got jokes…

Lil Wayne being in coming 2 America made the movie so lit.. i see you Tunechi 👑 pic.twitter.com/klBDAwZguM — Leahcim Pfeiffer__ ❤ (@real_KOFI__) March 8, 2021

We second this motion.

How I'm walking in every room I Enter for 2021… #Coming2America pic.twitter.com/wvuLTd8gQ2 — ❇️**Felicia.Latoya {Highly Fly}**❇️ (@IamHighlyFly) March 8, 2021

Hear ’em out.

Meeka makes a statement.

Who else noticed the costume and hand band Meeka used? #Coming2America pic.twitter.com/8IvcV6njVe — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) March 8, 2021

Um… OK…?

Shit was kind of like a flat ass but imma try to hit again and see what’s what… sometime u gotta put beer goggles on to fuck a bitch ….coming 2 America — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) March 8, 2021

Shoutout to Miss Mbatha.

Our very own African beauty @NomzamoMbatha as Mirembe on #Coming2America.. She portrayed that character the best way she knew how and no one could have played it better. I'm proud of how she have grown as an actress. I felt that Amen! in church and that Ululation(ukukikiza) ❤️👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/UAW49DbgxK — 🍂B O N G I W E 🌻 (@BongiweMhlamvu) March 8, 2021

Does this fan have a point?

I enjoyed Coming 2 America, it felt like a family reunion with Eddie being Eddie, I think the misstep was following the exact same beats as the first movie and focusing way way too much time on the son. Ain’t nobody here to see you homie. pic.twitter.com/kN3TuS1QKv — TheCutPodcast (@TheCutPodcast1) March 6, 2021

The looks were certainly fit for kings and queens.

Yessssssssss All the braided hairstyles were so so amazing. I loved 💕 it, she looks absolutely stunning. SHINE sister🌟shine. #Coming2America https://t.co/qTME0suqir — Forevernprayer (@Forevernprayer7) March 9, 2021

Let us know what you think!