Coming 2 America: Here’s What Fans Have Been Saying About The Long-Anticipated Sequel

Coming 2 America Official Photos

Source: Amazon

The original Coming To America film — starring Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, and more  — followed Prince Akeem as he traveled to NYC in search of a bride, eventually finding his wife-to-be in Queens. On March 5, the gang returned in the highly anticipated sequel, Coming 2 America. The second installation is performed by an all-star cast and filled with homages to the 1988 original, as Prince Akeem becomes King and heads back to Queens in search of the illegitimate son he unknowingly fathered the last time he traveled to NYC. CassiusLife.com reports the follow-up flick went no. 1 following its launch on Amazon Prime last week, in addition to its opening weekend numbers topping all other movies streamed in 2021, period.

When you bring back the classics, however, you can always expect tons of opinions and in this case, it seems fans have mixed feelings. Coming 2 America is filled with deep belly laugh bits and teachable moments, as King Akeem’s son (Jermaine Fowler) reminds him he is an agent of change and doesn’t need to maintain the outdated, sexist rules of his country now that he is King.

Coming 2 America Official Photos

Source: Amazon

Bella Murphy Coming 2 America

Source: Quantrell D. Colbert / Paramount Pictures/Amazon Studios

That said, there was a ton of Black Girl Magic happening throughout the film — Shari Headley reprised her usual flawlessness, KiKi Layne did an absolutely amazing job as one of three daughters to Headley and Murphy, Leslie Jones was a riot as Murphy’s baby mother, Nomzamo Mbatha was breathtaking in every on-screen moment, and Teyana Taylor did what only Teyana Taylor can do.

Coming 2 America Official Photos

Source: Amazon

Many fans were pleasantly surprised. Others thought the new film fell short of the original. Check out some fan reactions, comments, and concerns below.

You know Black folks always got jokes…

We second this motion.

Hear ’em out.

Meeka makes a statement.

Um… OK…?

Shoutout to Miss Mbatha.

Does this fan have a point?

The looks were certainly fit for kings and queens.

Let us know what you think!

