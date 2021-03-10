Zayn Malik: “F*ck The Grammys And Everyone Associated”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

As do many artists, Zayn Malik has a bone to pick with The Recording Academy.

In case you missed it yesterday, the former One Direction singer who went solo in 2015, hit Twitter to blast the Grammy Awards just days before this year’s show. According to Malik, only those who swoon the voting members of The Recording Academy are considered for award nominations. His exact words were: “F*ck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.” See his tweet, which has garnered hundreds of thousands of retweets and likes, below.

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary. — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 9, 2021

Many fans immediately sided with the “Pillowtalk” singer, agreeing there have been some egregious snubs of great artists over the years, including Zayn.

Pillowtalk was the biggest & most streamed debut in 2016, Mind Of Mine was one of the biggest records in 2016, I Don't Wanna Live Forever was the most streamed song in 2017, Dusk Till Dawn was #1 on charts for weeks in 2018. Yet ZERO nominations for Zayn. rigged system — m (@yoicarus) March 9, 2021

“The Grammys are literally so gross they snub all the amazing artists who deserve to win awards it’s so obvious how biased they are,” one fan wrote.

the grammys are literally so gross they snub all the amazing artists who deserve to win awards it’s so obvious how biased they are — maya! (@lwtnewangel) March 9, 2021

Another disagreed, tweeting “No disrespect but Zayn has been staying at home with no albums and no performances for years, so Zayn stay silent please.”

No direspect but Zayn has been staying at home with no albums and no performances for years, so Zayn stay silent please pic.twitter.com/UprwaE3Yge — #CHROMATICAOreos ➐ (@MONSTER4LlFE) March 9, 2021

Over the years, the Grammys have been blasted by several musicians, from Jay Z and Kanye West to Frank Ocean. Zayn Malik is certainly not the first artist to feel the award show is rigged and out-of-touch. On a different note, Harvey Mason Jr. issued an apology to Tiffany Haddish recently, after she revealed the Grammys wanted her to host their pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, but had no intentions of paying her. In case you forgot.

Who are you siding with? The 2021 Grammys air Sunday, March 14 on CBS.

