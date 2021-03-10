Trending News: Twitter Recalls Timbaland’s Revelation On Loving The Late R&B Singer, Aaliyah

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Aaliyah is trending on Twitter, because users are recalling Timbaland’s 2011 revelation that he was “in love” with 16-year-old Aaliyah and that he knew he would marry his wife “because she looked like” the late R&B singer.

“It’s time for the world to hear this. I’m going to give up a little secret,” Timbaland shares in a documentary.

The conversation has since spiraled into the discussion of how the industry over-sexualized young girls like Aaliyah during the 90s. Social media users argue who is truly to blame for the predatory behaviors of several men in the music industry.

Timbaland is a wild nigga for admitting that he married his wife because she reminded him of Aaliyah. Some shit just stay in your head. — Reid (@RVAReid) March 10, 2021

Timbaland was 23 when he met 16 year old Aaliyah and said he struggled with how he felt about her. Said he was in love with her but thought he should play the brother role… even though he wanted to date her. — Reid (@RVAReid) March 10, 2021

Twitter reacts to the super producer’s comments about the late, great Aaliyah and his now wife, Monique Mosley, who previously filed for divorce on multiple occasions. Social media users rushed to compare Aaliyah and Monique’s features. Admittedly, there are a few similarities in their looks and general essence.

& she does look like her 😳 pic.twitter.com/LgJPxVzshb — Janel 💜 (@Janel_JMoney) March 10, 2021

Since Timbaland’s comments resurfaced, other major music names like R Kelly, Dame Dash and Jay Z are being discussed and tied to pursuing an underaged Aaliyah at that time. Some people argue that Aaliyah is not innocent in her relationships with these men and declare this behavior was normalized in the 90s. While other sensible humans challenge these assumptions with claims that she was a victim in older men’s attempt at over sexualizing her.

R. Kelly, Timbaland, Jay-Z & Dame Dash all dated or tried to date Aaliyah before she was 21. And every one of those dudes were at least 7 years older than her. — Reid (@RVAReid) March 10, 2021

Me: R. Kelly was 27 and dating a 15 year old Aaliyah. Timbaland was 23 and in love with a 16 year old Aaliyah. Twitter: That was normal for that time. — Reid (@RVAReid) March 10, 2021

People are so upset about Reid's tweets about Aaliyah but it's true. A lot of the men around her never allowed her to be a child/teen. And I don't care how "normalized" you believe those age gaps were in the 90s. They were predators. — Pastor Hot Girl (@AmandaDannielle) March 10, 2021

Aaliyah was a victim, point blank period. She was a TEENAGER being groomed and pursued by 25 and 30 year old GROWN MEN. pic.twitter.com/yCAWvGdPhQ — Justice 4 Breonna Taylor (@kellslaguna) March 10, 2021

The idea that Aaliyah was too fast and “asking for attention” from grown men in the industry is absurd. The continuous dialogue about predators grooming innocent and vulnerable children seems to be forgotten when discussing Aaliyah’s uprising and dealings with these men.

People calling Aaliyah “fast” doesn’t sit well with me. We’ve been having constant dialogue about predators grooming vulnerable children but somehow the blame is still being deflected onto the victim. I don’t understand. — I. Hate. It. Here. (@itsbritni_bish) March 10, 2021

Y’all calling Aaliyah fast like your mama wasnt 16 and your daddy 28. pic.twitter.com/8CpwptKHSh — ☃️🤍 『J』『o』『y』 (@trulyjoyyy) March 10, 2021

Everyday y’all wanna victim blame Aaliyah. Claim she was passed around. Claim she was acting fast. But you birds don’t wanna hold these grown ass men accountable. Very telling. pic.twitter.com/POLJSaqOzQ — 𝕹 (@nefiveli) March 10, 2021

Somehow, even during Women’s History Month, holding men accountable for their actions is highly unlikely. In this instance, Timbaland never acted on his inappropriate male urges toward a young Aaliyah. It was his admittance in the statement that made most people uncomfortable and uneasy.

The truth about Aaliyah’s story is that she was not protected by any of the adults in her life on her rise to stardom.

Aaliyah was failed by almost every adult in her life. https://t.co/Id3rDg9TvZ — 🐢 with speed (@KighAsAMFHite) March 10, 2021

It is an unfortunate story to retell, but it is important that our timelines are finally having the necessary conversations toward progression in the industry and in the world.

