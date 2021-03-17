YeehawAgenda: ‘Concrete Cowboy’ Starring Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin Gets The Official Trailer Treatment

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Lourraine Toussant, Jharrel Jerome, and Method Man are teaming up for a brand new Netflix movie due next month.

Based on the novel Ghetto Boy by G. Neri, Concrete Cowboy is directed by first-time feature filmmaker Ricky Staub, who also cowrote the film alongside Dan Walser. Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels, Idris Elba, Dan Walser, Jeff Waxman, Jennifer Madeloff all serve as producers.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“When fifteen year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) is expelled from school in Detroit, he is sent to North Philadelphia to live with Harp (Idris Elba), his estranged father. Harp finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life black urban horsemanship community that has provided a safe haven for the neighborhood residents for more than 100 years. Torn between his growing respect for his father’s community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jharrel Jerome), Cole begins to reprioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification.”

Check out the official trailer below, featuring tunes by Black Pumas. Concrete Cowboy hits Netflix April 2.

