Press Play: ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Raps Biggie Smalls For ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series,’ & More

The Stranger Things cast (Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and the rest of the gang) came together to make an appearance on Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. While driving around, the teens play some fire tunes and rap along to the one and only Notorious B.I.G. For kids not born in the ’90s, they sure do know their stuff. In the clip (a trailer for the show), they also play a mind-reading game and try to do some “normal kid stuff” like find a summer job. Check it out. Plus, here’s how Caleb’s been spending his quarantine time:

ALSO: Did This Disney Movie Predict The Coronavirus Pandemic? Fans Sure Think So…

Thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, Jimmy Fallon has been forced to air his late night talk show from home.

ALSO: Press Play | An Anxiety-Inducing This Is Us Season Finale Promo, The Smith Family Talks Coronavirus

Luckily for us, he’s got the juice, so he can pull some pretty cool guests for The Tonight Show: At Home Edition as well. In the clip above, Jennifer Garner shows off her incredible smile and skills as a saxophone player. Like Jimmy, the beautiful actress is all about feeding the hungry, as she’s been campaigning for Save The Children, a charity that Garner says is helping to feed kids who would normally depend on free lunch at school.

GALLERY: Simply Gorgeous | 14 Incredible Photos Of Bronx R&B Singer Angelica Vila

Tune in!

Also On Global Grind: