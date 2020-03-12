CLOSE
Simply Gorgeous: 14 Incredible Photos Of Bronx R&B Singer Angelica Vila

Posted March 12, 2020

TIDAL's 5th Annual TIDAL X Benefit Concert TIDAL X Rock The Vote At Barclays Center - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Last year, Angelica Vila really left an impression on us with her single “More In The Morning” and she’s riding that momentum into 2020.

The singer first caught our attention with a remix to Justin Bieber’s hit song “Sorry” back in 2016. Between then and now, she released her EP 1998, became Fat Joe’s protégé, inked a deal with Roc Nation, and staked her claim on radio — now, that’s what we call a hardworker.

Just last week, Vila joined forces with the self-proclaimed king of R&B Jacquees to drop a video for their song “Why.” In case you haven’t tuned in, it’s a sensual track that positions Vila as a woman with choices. “Tell me why it should be you,” she insists of the man in her life… “Why should I be f*cking with you?” she asks, proclaiming she “can’t find a reason” to put her “cookie on ice.” Check out the video below.

Vila, who’d been doing music for 10 years and working retail before Fat Joe took her under his wing, is keen on letting everyone know not to give up on their dreams. She told xoNecole in an exclusive interview just before the new year:

“Believe in yourself and don’t let others’ opinions cloud your own judgement. Also, if you have a Plan A, don’t plan a Plan B. Once you start planning your Plan B, you are already doubting yourself on what your true passion is. If your first way didn’t work out to make your Plan A happen, find another way. Really, it is just about consistency and growth. Sometimes you are not going to get it right the first time. But it takes time. I’ve been doing music for 10 years now. I’m just now starting to get recognized. It really takes time and you have to be patient with yourself.”

That said, meet our new fave below.

1. Killin’ in all black.

2. Focused and on point.

View this post on Instagram

@kodaklens 🔥

A post shared by Angelica Vila ➿AV (@angelicavila) on

3. That smile.

View this post on Instagram

Dominicana soy 🇩🇴✨

A post shared by Angelica Vila ➿AV (@angelicavila) on

4. Beautiful in box braids.

5. Dimples.

6. Pretty in pink.

7. Poised perfection.

8. Heart eyes emoji.

9. It’s all in the details.

View this post on Instagram

I been seeing a lott of y’all DM’s for the last 3 months & y’all continue to ask me “where the music at?”. I promise it’s on the way & it’ll be worth the wait. 🙏🏽 I know it’s long over due but I will give you the bestest quality. Been out here grinding, still making moves, even if it got tough for me. God was training and testing me. Every time I take another step closer to God, he shows me he is listening. My MIND made a HUGE pivot point in a dramatically positive way. Those around me everyday see it. The talk in the music is becoming more relatable and more mature as time continues to goes by & as I get older. Everyone in my team is super excited!!! On the other note, ima repeat this to y’all 100million times cause y’all need to hear it @fatjoe & @dreday3000 just released an Album “Family Ties” ... Make sure to go get that and run it on replay!!! Back 2 back! Link in my bio 🔥 then ya can dm whats y’all fav song instead lol 🤪

A post shared by Angelica Vila ➿AV (@angelicavila) on

10. Maxing and relaxing.

11. The people love her!

12. And we do, too.

13. Sittin’ pretty.

14. Stay tuned for more from Ms. Vila.

