LMAO: Anthony Mackie Says His Kids “Couldn’t Care Less” That He’s An Actor

Between Disney and Netflix, Anthony Mackie is a very busy man this year — with an onscreen resume that grows more impressive by the day, might we add. But it seems his kids aren’t impressed by these accomplishments at all.

In an interview with People, just before the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped, Mackie talked about what it’s been like to watch his four sons grow during the pandemic and more. He revealed they don’t care about him being in movies and explained they’re actually obsessed with all things gaming.

“They’re pretty much really not into me as an actor at all,” he told People, laughing. “It’s shockingly funny how much they couldn’t care less about me being in movies.” “I can’t remember his name, but there’s this British dude who sits online and plays Minecraft and all these kids watch him,” he went on. “This dude is like Michael Jackson in my house, to my boys.”

Mackie said it has been “fun” to be able to experience and embrace each of his son’s growth as individuals. He says his second kid likes to cook, so they chef it up in the kitchen all the time.

Head over to People to check out the exclusive interview. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s first episode hits Disney+ today, March 19. Mackie also starred in Outside The Wire, alongside Damson Idris, recently. Stay tuned!