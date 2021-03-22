Elizabeth Lail Joins HBO’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Revival — 5 Fast Facts About The Budding ‘You’ Actress

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Just before the weekend hit, Gossip Girl fans got some news about the upcoming reboot. According to Deadline, actress Elizabeth Lail has joined an ensemble cast for the revival, which will also include Jordan Alexander, Julien Calloway, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith, and more. “Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written and showrun by Josh Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar,” Deadline adds.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

If you recognize Lail, it’s because you’ve seen her face in one of Netflix’s most talked about series — You. She starred opposite Penn Badgley (oh hey, Gossip Girl alum!), playing his unfortunate love interest in season one of the psychological thriller series that shocked TV lovers.

Gossip Girl is currently in pre-production, but we’ll continue to keep you updated on any exciting information that surfaces. For now, a little more about Elizabeth Lail.

1. Lail is turning 29 in just a few days.

Born in Texas and raised in North Carolina, the up-and-coming actress will celebrate her 29th birthday Thursday, March 25.

2. She first gained widespread recognition for her role in ABC’s Once Upon A Time.

Back in 2014, ABC’s Once Upon A Time tapped Lail to depict fairytale character Princess Anna from Disney’s blockbuster franchise Frozen. Lail starred in ten episodes, opposite Georgina Haig, who depicted Queen Elsa in the hit series.

3. She’s used her platform to support the Black Lives Matter Movement, women’s rights, and animal rights.

In several posts on her social media, Lail has lent her voice to spread awareness about the importance of voting, climate change, women’s rights, and fighting racism. In the post above, she attends a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

4. You isn’t the only eery thriller she’s lent her talent to…

Lail is also well known for her role as Amy Hughes in Freeform horror series Dead of Summer and more recently, horror film Countdown.

5. She also sings and plays the piano.

As a University of North Carolina School of the Arts graduate, it’s no surprise Lail has a voice and can also play an instrument. Check her out in the clip just above.

