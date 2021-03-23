Get Excited: ‘The Circle’ & ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Are Returning To Netflix This Spring [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Two of Netflix’s hottest reality shows are all set to return, beginning this spring.

Brandon Riegg, (Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series) made the announcement in a blog post earlier today, stating The Circle and Too Hot To Handle will hit the streaming service next month.

“We’re excited to welcome back two of our biggest unscripted competition series, The Circle and Too Hot to Handle, which will premiere new seasons on Wednesdays beginning in April,” Riegg wrote, adding “We can’t wait for our members to see what’s in store in their second seasons. We’ve added new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh — and all new players that we think fans will love rooting for.”

Riegg also notes Netflix is “experimenting” with its release format. The first four episodes of The Circle will drop on April 14. After it wraps in May, Too Hot To Handle will begin in June, with a new episode premiering every Wednesday.

Check out the official synopsis and full schedule for each show below.

ALSO: What Now? Find Out Which Too Hot To Handle Couple Stayed Together Or Took A Break

The Circle

Synopsis: Season 2 of The Circle returns bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown in all 13 episodes! A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?

The four-week event unfolds with new episodes every Wednesday starting April 14:

April 14: Episodes 1-4

April 21: Episodes 5-8

April 28: Episodes 9-12

May 5: Finale

Too Hot To Handle