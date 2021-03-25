It’s Official: SWV To Battle Xscape In Mother’s Day ‘Verzuz’ [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It looks like we’re about to have another viral Verzuz on our hands.

Yesterday evening, March 24, it was announced SWV and Xscape are officially going up against one another in a battle of their most-revered hits. ’90s babies will recall SWV gave us classics like “Weak” and “Rain,” while Xscape had us singing along to “My Little Secret” and “Who Can I Run To.” It’s going to be a great night for R&B, indeed.

See the official announcement below.

Kandi Burruss hit Instagram to confirm. “We’re about to give y’all the #Verzuz that you didn’t know you needed! #Xscape and #SWV!!!!! Mother’s Day weekend! Mark your calendars. What’s your favorite Xscape & SWV songs?,” the Xscape singer wrote.

Following multiple sexual assault allegations against Tiny and her husband T.I., many fans were upset to know Tiny would be participating. “You’ve worked so hard only to have an alleged abuser rep your brand on your birthday? En Vogue, Brownstone, Total, TLC – there are so many other R&B groups y’all could have invited to perform vs SWV. This is disappointing,” @ForeverOnke wrote.

Let us know your thoughts on the impending battle and stay tuned.