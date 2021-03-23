Can U Handle It? Handsome Photos Of Usher Over The Years

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

For as long as we can remember, Usher Raymond has been one of the most gifted artists around. His success in the late ’90s and ’00s inspired the next generation of greats in R&B and dance — and still does.

Today, the music industry is celebrating the GOAT as it’s been SEVENTEEN years since he dropped his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Confessions. Home to unforgettable bops like “Superstar,” “Yeah,” “Burn,” “Can You Handle It,” and “My Boo,” the project was a certified hit. And, the title single, is still referenced by ’90s babies and meme’d today.

17 years ago today, @Usher released his groundbreaking album “Confessions.” What are some of your top 5 favorite tracks? pic.twitter.com/OKABfbCASL — Rated R&B (@RatedRnB) March 23, 2021

With guest appearances from Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, and more, the Jermaine Dupri-produced album sold a whopping 1.1 million copies in its first week (and in the bootlegging era, mind you). Confessions went on to win a Grammy for ‘Best Contemporary R&B Album’ and according to Billboard, was the second best-selling album of the 2000s (Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP was first). Prior to Confessions, he’d already experienced monumental success. His second studio album, alone, spawned classic hits like “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Nice & Slow,” and “My Way.”

On top of being one of the greatest R&B talents to ever do it, ol’ boy is also adored because he’s so handsome. Check out some photos of him over the years and thank us later. We love you, Ush!

