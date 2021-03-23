'90s R&B , 90s music , abs
Can U Handle It? Handsome Photos Of Usher Over The Years

Posted March 23, 2021

iHeartMedia Presents A Fireside Chat About Driving Creativity And Success With Ryan Seacrest And Eight Time Grammy Winner Usher

Source: Tony Barson / Getty

For as long as we can remember, Usher Raymond has been one of the most gifted artists around. His success in the late ’90s and ’00s inspired the next generation of greats in R&B and dance — and still does.

Today, the music industry is celebrating the GOAT as it’s been SEVENTEEN years since he dropped his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Confessions. Home to unforgettable bops like “Superstar,” “Yeah,” “Burn,” “Can You Handle It,” and “My Boo,” the project was a certified hit. And, the title single, is still referenced by ’90s babies and meme’d today.

With guest appearances from Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, and more, the Jermaine Dupri-produced album sold a whopping 1.1 million copies in its first week (and in the bootlegging era, mind you). Confessions went on to win a Grammy for ‘Best Contemporary R&B Album’ and according to Billboard, was the second best-selling album of the 2000s (Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP was first). Prior to Confessions, he’d already experienced monumental success. His second studio album, alone, spawned classic hits like “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Nice & Slow,” and “My Way.”

On top of being one of the greatest R&B talents to ever do it, ol’ boy is also adored because he’s so handsome. Check out some photos of him over the years and thank us later. We love you, Ush!

1. A 21-year-old Usher at the “Light It Up” Hollywood Premiere in 1999.

"Light It Up" Hollywood Premiere Source:Getty

2. Flexing his muscles in a tank at the 3rd Annual Teen Choice Awards in 2001.

Third Annual Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. They all me U-S-H-E-R…

Usher Source:Getty

4. Look at that smile.

MOBO Awards Usher Source:Getty

5. So handsome.

Nickelodeon's 18th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

6. Filming ‘The Voice.’

The Voice - Season 4 Source:Getty

7. Attending the ‘Fences’ screening at NY’s Rose Theater.

"Fences" New York Screening Source:Getty

8. Front and center for Balmain Women’s at Paris Fashion Week. Keep shining, Ush!

FASHION-FRANCE-BALMAIN Source:Getty
