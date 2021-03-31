21 Savage Is Executive Producing The Soundtrack For ‘Spiral: From The Book Of Saw’ [Trailer]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

21 Savage is all set to executive produce the music for the next installation in the rebooted Saw franchise, Variety reports.

Chris Rock produces and stars in Spiral: From The Book of Saw as Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, alongside Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Zeke’s police veteran dad. In a new trailer, featuring snippets of 21 Savage’s single “Spiral,” Rock, Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols are forced to play a dark game inspired by killer Jigsaw.

“Spiral: From the Book of Saw marks the ninth installment in the storied horror franchise and features Banks and Co. attempting to ward off an evil imposter who is replicating the killer Jigsaw’s dark murder contraptions and scenarios,” Variety notes, adding “After several pushbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spiral: From the Book of Saw is now set to premiere theatrically on May 14, 2021.”

See the trailer below, courtesy of 21 Savage, who took to Instagram to let fans know he’s overseeing the soundtrack. Also, if Max Minghella looks familiar to you, it’s probably because he stars in the equally terrifying, Emmy award-winning series, The Handmaid’s Tale. “Disturbing” is his game.

As mentioned, Spiral: From The Book of Saw is due (only in theaters) May 14. Will you be tuning in?

