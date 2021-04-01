Watch Trailer: First Of Its Kind Netflix Series ‘Zero’ Focuses On The Black Italian Experience

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Zero, is the new series coming to Netflix April 21. It is the first Italian series that is focused on the Black Italian experience.

The story follows Zero, a shy boy with an extraordinary superpower to become invisible. Though he’s not an ordinary superhero, but a modern hero who learns about his powers when the Barrio, the district of the Milan suburb from which he wanted to free himself from, is in grave danger. Zero is charged with hesitantly putting on his cape, and in his adventure, he will discover the friendship of Sharif, Inno, Momo and Sara, and maybe even, the possibility of love.

The cast is made up of young Italian talents, Giuseppe Dave Seke, who plays the main character Omar, also known as, Zero, in the series. Seke is joined by a cast of other up and coming Italian talents, Haroun Fall (Sharif), Beatrice Grannò (Anna), Richard Dylan Magon (Momo) and Daniela Scattolin (Sara).

According to Netflix, Antonio Dikele Distefano and Menotti are writing the series along with Stefano Voltaggio, Massimo Vavassori, Carolina Cavalli e Lisandro Monaco, in an effort to create an original and unique exploration of the Milanese suburbs, a rich and diverse world of under-represented cultures mixed with rap elements.

Distefano speaks with Netflix about the series, “The idea of Zero comes from my need to put different stories together in order to tell one. The story of a special boy, of a black guy, who thanks to his super power manages to see the reality behind the appearance of things, people and relationships. Rap will be one of the protagonists of the story because rap is the language of our age, it is capable of describing environments that people do not see, such as the Milan suburbs where the series is set, and it is my language.”

Zero is directed by Paola Randi, Ivan Silvestrini, Margherita Ferri and Mohamed Hossameldin.

The Netflix original series, based on Distefano’s novel Non ho mai avuto la mia età, is the first-of-its-kind that aims to tell the story of the Black Italian experience. The country has a history for its racism towards Blacks and darker skinned people, so a story that aspires to share the Black Italian experience is necessary, especially for those Italians who wouldn’t otherwise see themselves in media.

Netflix is unafraid to push the boundaries with creative storytelling beyond the usual shows we consume regularly. We’re excited to see what else the streaming platform has to offer viewers this year.

Watch the full trailer for Zero, which will be released on Netflix April 21.

