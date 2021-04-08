Regé-Jean Page Wasn’t Hired For ‘Krypton’ Because “Superman Couldn’t Have A Black Grandfather” — Page Responds Inside

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

As Ray Fisher accuses former DC Films head Geoff Johns of enabling abusive and unprofessional behavior on the Justice League set, new allegations against Johns have surfaced. This time, they concern another Black actor — Bridgerton star, Regé-Jean Page.

In a new report, THR states: “Two individuals who worked on Syfy’s Krypton TV series talked to Fisher about events that had taken place on the series. Multiple sources tell THR that the show’s creators were passionate about doing some nontraditional casting and that Regé-Jean Page, who would go on to become a breakout star of Bridgerton, had auditioned for the role of Superman’s grandfather. But Johns, who was overseeing the project, said Superman could not have a Black grandfather. The creators also wanted to make one superhero character, Adam Strange, gay or bisexual. But sources say Johns vetoed the idea.”

In a statement to THR, Johns’ rep said he “believed fans expected the character [of Superman’s grandfather] to look like a young Henry Cavill,”

Now that he knows why he didn’t get the role, Page is speaking out. “Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly,” he wrote in a tweet yesterday afternoon.

Of course, Page went on to transcend racial barriers in Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton, in which several Black actors and actresses were cast as Regency Era royalty. If you missed Ray Fisher’s original complaints about Johns and Joss Wheadon, get more information on that here. Still we fly.