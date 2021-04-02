Say It Ain’t So: THIS Popular Character Won’t Return For Season 2 Of ‘Bridgerton’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Shonda Rhimes’ hit Netflix series Bridgerton wowed us when it was first released on Christmas. Fans were equal parts obsessed with the storyline and Regé-Jean Page‘s regal character Simon Bassett. Now, in a heartbreaking announcement, via Lady Whistledown’s society papers, fans have been told Page will not return for season 2.

“Dearest Readers, While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton familly,” the Instagram note reads. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Separately, Page told Variety in an interview that he knew his time was coming. “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” he explained. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

For those who’ve not tuned in just yet, season one of the hit Netflix series followed the Bridgerton family as they attempt to marry off their eldest daughter Daphne. Not having as much success as she’d hoped for, she and the Duke of Hastings team up to finesse her odds — all while an anonymous gossip (Lady Whistledown) takes note of all the drama for her town paper.

Are you excited for season 2, minus Regé-Jean Page? Chime in and let us know.

