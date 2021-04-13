Good News: Netflix Orders Seasons 3 & 4 Of Hit Shondaland Series ‘Bridgerton’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Dearest Readers, we have some great news.

Shonda Rhimes‘ hit Netflix series Bridgerton has already been renewed through season 4. Set in the Regency Era of London, the series follows the powerful Bridgerton family and other royals as they attempt to marry off their children who’ve become of age. While Regé-Jean Page will not return for season 2, he stole the show in season 1, alongside costars Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Adjoa Andoh, and Claudia Jessie.

In a recent letter from Bridgerton gossip Lady Whistledown, Page’s exit was announced and more detail about the upcoming second season, provided. See below:

Despite Page’s (heart-wrenching) departure, we’re sure the series will go on to be one of the most entertaining shows on the streaming service — it is a Shondaland production, after all.

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience,” Rhimes said in a statement this morning. “But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.” Bela Bajaria, VP of Global TV at Netflix, adds.

