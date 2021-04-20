Will ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Get Another Season? It’s Likely…

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Following the success of WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have taken on the story of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Disney+’s latest series. Now, after an interview with Marvel exec Nate Moore, fans have some hope there will be several subsequent seasons of the action-packed superhero show. According to the report, Disney+ has entered The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a ‘Drama Series’ for the upcoming 2021 Emmy Awards, which speaks volumes, as shows in that category usually continue their storyline. WandaVision, however, has been entered as a ‘Limited Series.’

Moore told IndieWire: “[The decision] came about sort of as the series was launching, but it was something we were thinking about even as we were making it — not because we think, ‘Oh my God, it’s so great,’ but because it does feel a bit more dramatic than some of our typical stuff. As this is sort of our first foray into television, even if it’s Disney+, we thought [the category placement] was appropriate for what the show is trying to tackle.”

“We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter,” Moore said of a subsequent season. “Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season.”

“I think WandaVision is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality,” he added. “That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas Falcon and Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

If you haven’t tuned into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, check out the trailer below. The Kari Skogland-directed series picks up after Avengers: Endgame and follows Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they team up to fight a group of violent revolutionaries called the Flag Smashers.

