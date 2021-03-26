HomeTelevision

What Fans Are Saying About ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ So Far…

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Source: Marvel / Disney

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they join forces in an all-new Marvel series. The first, highly-anticipated episode, dropped last week, and got off to a mysterious and exciting start. Following the death of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), a new Captain America (Wyatt Russell) was named at the end of episode 1 — which was arguably the most viral moment of the premiere. In episode 2, we learn more about the new hero, whose goes by the name John Walker. We also get to see Sam and Bucky react to the replacement of their friend and fellow Avenger.

When Sam and Bucky square up against violent revolutionaries, who wind up being super soldiers, John and his partner Lemar Hoskins show up and offer their (unwanted) assistance. Sam and Bucky’s reaction to John was much like ours in real life — Marvel fans don’t seem to be fans of the new Captain America at all. Later in the episode, we meet a Black super soldier who went up against Bucky decades ago, Sam is harassed by racist cops, Bucky is arrested for missing mandated court therapy, and Sam and Bucky end up doing a therapy session together.

Head over to Disney+ to watch the full episode and check out some reactions from fans below.

Stay tuned!

 

Anthony Mackie , Captain America , disney plus , episode 2 , marvel , Newsletter , season 1 , Sebastian Stan , the falcon and the winter soldier

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
You May Also Like
Close