Tune In: Disney+ Drops The Final Trailer For ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Disney+ is keeping its momentum going.

Fresh off the streaming service’s WandaVision high, Marvel fans have been blessed with the final trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Starring Anthony Mackie as Falcon and Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, the 6-episode series is action-packed and due March 19 (just a few days away).

ALSO: Anthony Mackie & Damson Idris Star In Futuristic Sci-Fi Thriller, Outside The Wire [Teaser]

Here’s the official synopsis:

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer.

When the trailer hit social media, fans immediately chimed in. “Bruh if the series starts with the funeral of Captain Americe I’ll die inside,” one Marvel fan wrote. “So many people want Bucky to outshine Falcon….wonder why? Im rooting for you Mackie!!!,” another noted. “You show me this and you expect me to have the power to wait until Friday 😭,” a third fan commented on Instagram, echoing the sentiments of pretty much everyone who tuned in to the trailer.

Check it out up top and let us know what you think. Do you plan on watching the series?

Also On Global Grind: