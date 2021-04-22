Fans React To Snowfall’s Unnerving Season 4 Finale As The Saint Family Is Torn Apart By Drugs & The CIA

Killed by CIA operative (and drug kingpin) Reed Thompson after attempting to out him to the world, reporter Irene Abe is no longer a concern — but Franklin’s father is. To understand Alton Saint’s motives for outing Reed and the CIA, viewers are shown a bit of Alton’s history as a Black Panther and father to young Franklin. Simply, Alton is no stranger to risking it all in the fight against the American government.

Ultimately, it seems Reed will allow Alton to live, so long as he travels to Cuba with Franklin’s mom Cissy and never returns. Little does the Saint Family know, Reed is on a flight right behind his whistleblower — whether or not he kills the Saint Family patriarch is unknown at this time, however.