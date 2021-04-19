It’s Monday, Right? 10 Of Damson Idris’ Sexiest Instagram Moments

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Damson Idris has been going harder than ever and it’s paying off.

The Nigerian-British actor is best known for his role as the star of FX Network’s Snowfall. The critically acclaimed series, which follows the beginnings of the crack epidemic in the United States, was created by the late John Singleton and the casting and storyline are flawless.

Not only does Idris shine in Snowfall, the 29-year-old has been spreading his wings and taking on other characters as well — most recently, Jaden Tommins in Black Mirror and Harp in Netflix’s Outside The Wire, opposite industry vet Anthony Mackie. The world can’t seem to get enough of the up-and-coming hunk and for fans, this week is an especially huge one, as the season 4 finale of Snowfall approaches.

Aside from his talent as an actor, Idris seems to have this easy breezy demeanor and style that reels you in. He’s a natural charmer with an undeniable presence and (as cliché as it may be) a smile that lights up the room.

To celebrate all that he is and has accomplished thus far, we spotlighted some of his most handsome and charming moments from Instagram. Check those out below and be sure to tune into the season 4 finale of Snowfall this Wednesday, April 21, on FX. Salute, King!

