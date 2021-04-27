Chadwick Boseman’s Family Reacts To His 2021 Oscars “Snub”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Many were disappointed when Chadwick Boseman did not win the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom over the weekend.

Boseman had some stiff competition and ultimately it was famed actor Anthony Hopkins, who starred in The Father, who took home the coveted award. “At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn’t and I’m very grateful to the Academy and thank you. I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. And again, thank you all very much,” Hopkins said from Wales.

ALSO: Salute, King | Jon Batiste’s Work On Disney & Pixar’s Soul Has Earned Him More Than 35 Awards So Far

While many accused the Academy of snubbing Boseman, the late legend’s brother says he does not believe that is the case. From TMZ:

“Chadwick’s brother, Derrick Boseman, tells TMZ … he doesn’t view Chadwick not winning an Oscar for Best Actor as a snub because every nominated actor was excellent and deserving of the award. He says the family isn’t upset or agitated whatsoever that Chadwick’s name wasn’t called at the end of the Oscars ceremony. What’s more … Derrick tells us the family wishes Hopkins and his family all the best because, as Derrick put it, ‘I’m sure [Anthony] would if Chad won.'”

Apparently, Boseman didn’t care much for the Oscars anyway. TMZ continues:

“Derrick says Chadwick wasn’t one to put too much value on the Oscars anyway. Derrick says Chadwick ‘always described them to me as a campaign.’ That being said … Derrick says, yes, an Oscar would have been an achievement, but was never an obsession.”

Many also felt Viola Davis and Andra Day were snubbed in the Best Actress category following stellar performances in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, respectively. By the end of the night, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom had only won for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Chime in with your thoughts.

Also On Global Grind: