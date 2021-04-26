Salute, King: Jon Batiste’s Work On Disney & Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Has Earned Him More Than 35 Awards So Far

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Disney and Pixar’s Soul is an incredible movie deserving of all the love and praise. So, we’re happy to hear the creatives who worked on the Academy Award-winning film are getting their flowers.

Jazz musician Jon Batiste, for example, had a very successful award season as he, alongside fellow musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, were recognized for Soul‘s amazing score. Soul‘s music has been awarded internationally at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, NAACP Image Awards, and more. This past weekend, the trio also took home an Oscar.

“What’s deep is that God gave us 12 notes. It’s the same twelve 12 notes that Duke Ellington had, Bach had, Nina Simone (had)…This moment is a culmination of a series of miracles. It’s so incredible powerful to stand here and the lineage that we come from, the lineage in this film…I’m just thankful to God for those 12 notes,” Batiste said of the accomplishment.

In addition to contributing original music, Batiste’s hands were filmed at the keyboard “as a reference to help Pixar’s animators create authentic musical performances for the lead character in the movie,” a press release states. See a behind-the-scenes clip below.

“Jon Batiste did a phenomenal job writing all the jazz music that you hear in the film,” co-director and screenwriter Kemp Powers said, adding “the animators animated to his finger movements.”

Below is a full list of the awards won for Soul‘s score so far. Join us in saluting the young king, who also recorded a new studio album, We Are, in between Soul sessions. Check out his latest project HERE.

· Academy Awards – Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

· Annie Awards – Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Feature

· Austin Film Critics Association – Best Score

· BAFTA – Original Score

· Black Reel Awards – Outstanding Score

· Boston Online Film Critics Association – Best Original Score

· Chicago Film Critics Association Awards – Best Original Score

· Chicago Indie Critics – Best Original Score

· Columbus Film Critics Association – Best Original Score

· Critics’ Choice Movie Awards – Best Score

· Denver Film Critics Society – Best Original Score

· Florida Film Critics Circle Awards – Best Score

· Georgia Film Critics Association – Best Original Score

· Golden Globes – Best Original Score – Motion Picture

· Greater Western New York Film Critics Association – Best Original Score

· Hollywood Critics Association – Best Score

· Hollywood Music in Media Association – Best Original Score

· Houston Film Critics Society – Best Original Score

· International Online Cinema Awards – Best Original Score

· Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards – Best Score

· Latino Entertainment Journalists Association Film Awards – Best Musical Score

· Los Angeles Film Critics Association – Best Original Score

· NAACP Image Awards – Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album and Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

· North Carolina Film Critics Association – Best Original Score

· Online Film & Television Association – Best Original Score

· Online Film Critics Society – Best Original Score

· Oklahoma Film Critics Circle – Best Original Score

· Phoenix Critics Circle – Best Score

· Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards – Best Original Score

· San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle – Best Original Score

· Seattle Film Critics Society – Best Original Score

· Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards – Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film

· St. Louis Film Critics Association – Best Score

· Utah Film Critics Association – Best Original Score

· Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards – Best Original Score