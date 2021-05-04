Kim Kardashian Mourning Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Exit Is All Of Us

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

We’re still mourning the fact that Regé-Jean Page will not return to Bridgerton for season 2 — and apparently, Kim Kardashian is as well.

The reality tv superstar was minding her business on Instagram Stories, posting from a spa where she was getting a facial and light therapy, when the Bridgerton soundtrack came on. Of course, just hearing the music got Kim all in her feels. She recorded the moment for the world to see and captioned the video “All the feels are coming back! Why is the @bridgertonnetflix sound track on while I am trying to relax and get a facial.”

On the next slide, Kim doubled down on her disappointment, adding “I might start crying thinking about how the Duke isn’t coming back. Just when I thought I was over it!!!”

We feel you, Kim. We truly do. Head over to her IG Story to watch her posts. Last month, after fans of the show were shocked by the news, Shonda Rhimes addressed the rumor that Page turned down a second season. According to Rhimes, he was initially only supposed to be around for one season and by the time they started talking season 2, he was already booked and busy. She explained:

“We made a one-season deal with him at the beginning of season one. That was the plan: come and do one season as the duke. Anything else that was extra and wasn’t really the plan when we started wasn’t the plan when we finished. [Rhimes later clarified that Page was invited to return for season two cameos, along with a few other season one characters outside the Bridgerton family.] So there’s a lot of fantastically interesting talk that’s been going on, mainly cause I think people are having a hard time letting go.”

