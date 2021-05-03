Issa HUSBAND: These Sexy Photos Of Shamier Anderson Have Us Feeling A WAY

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Shamier Anderson is celebrating a birthday this week and we couldn’t let it go by without showing the hunk some major love.

With 11 years of hard work in the film and television industry under his belt, Shamier has worked with many of our faves on his rise to stardom. We’re talking Forest Whitaker, Johnny Depp, and Amin Joseph in City of Lies; Sanaa Lathan in Shots Fired; Logan Browning and Ashley Blaine Featherson in Dear White People; and, the list goes on. Most recently, and perhaps most notably, he starred in Netflix’s science fiction thriller film, Stowaway, alongside Daniel Dae Kim and Anna Kendrick. Awake, another sci-fi thriller he’s starring in for Netflix, is currently in post-production and he’s been tapped for upcoming Apple+ series Invasion as well. Did we mention he starred alongside Halle Berry in her directorial debut Bruised, due this year on Netflix? Like we said, ya boy is putting in work!

Ahead of his 30th birthday on Thursday (May 6), we wanted to spotlight Shamier for his dedication to the craft of acting, but also — he’s FINE fine. And, we could be wrong, but something tells us he’s well aware of how good looking he is, too…

Check out a few more photos of his incredible dark skin, beautiful smile, and cool guy style below. We’re kind of mesmerized.

