Tune Into This Black Girl Magic: 2021 Urban One Honors Will Acknowledge ‘Women Leading the Change’

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The 2021 third annual Urban One Honors will honor the accomplishments of African American women in this year’s tribute show premiering this Sunday, May 16. This year’s theme is ‘Women Leading the Change’ and it aims to highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics, who are leading the charge to create impactful change within the Black community. The Urban One Honors event as created to recognize and pay homage to people and organizations whose work makes a substantial impact on society and our culture.

The show will be simulcast for the first time this Sunday on its’ sister network Cleo TV. Urban One Honors are privileged to have Grammy Award-winning gospel artist and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell and award-winning journalist and news anchor Roland Martin to host this year’s event.

“I am thrilled to co-host this year’s Urban One Honors with Roland Martin,” said Erica Campbell. “I love anything that celebrates and exemplifies Black excellence, and I am grateful to Cathy Hughes and Radio One for continuing to honor our peers for doing the work that uplifts and inspires our community.”

When Martin was asked about his thoughts regarding the theme of this year’s event, “Black women played a crucial role in saving our democracy in 2020. Not just in the election, but also on the ground in numerous cities fighting for freedom. I’m proud to join Urban One in honoring these American sheroes.”

The categories included in the ceremony reflect the triumphant accomplishments and resilience achieved by the honorees. The categories include: Voting Rights Champion, Business Alchemist, Investigative Journalism Crusader, Health Equality Advocate, Reparations Ambassador, and Family Needs Ambassador. Amongst the trailblazing women leading the change and being recognized for their positive contributions to society are politician and author Stacey Abrams, CEO and businesswoman Rosalind Brewer, media entrepreneur and host Kim Ford, and many more. Their dedication and commitment to the culture will be acknowledged at this year’s special Urban One Honors event.

This special night of excellence will also feature exciting musical performances, unprecedented collaborations, and surprise appearances. Be sure to grab the entire family for the third annual Urban One Honors taking place this Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET

Also On Global Grind: