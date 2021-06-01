Normani Celebrates Her 25th Birthday In This Glamorous Monochromatic Look [Pictures]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Normani celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday (May 31) with a night on the town. The pop star spent her birthday at Craigs, the popular Hollywood restaurant, as fans await her highly-anticipated first solo album. The former Fifth Harmony singer, who has already began rolling out her successful solo career was spotted wearing an all brown leather birthday outfit as she arrived to her fabulous party where she was surprised by a group of her close friends.

It comes as no surprise that Normani is absolutely stunning, because she does so effortlessly on the most casual days. The singer is now well into her 20’s and she was sure to document each moment on her Instagram stories as any millennial would. Her friends joined in the social media celebration recording her flawless look, which was accompanied by a long ponytail, which she unapologetically flipped all night long. As she should!

She even danced to a small mariachi band at the restaurant while her friends and other restaurant patrons clapped and cheered her on.

It also wouldn’t be a true Black birthday celebration without this rendition of the Birthday song.

Everyone needs a supportive group of friends and family willing to sing three different variations of the birthday song for them.

Here are a few stunning photos from Normani’s 25th birthday celebration. She’s wearing a glamorous brown monochromatic look paired with a printed boot. Happy Birthday, Normani! Serve!

