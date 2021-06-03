La Casa De Papel: Netflix Drops First-Look Photos From The Final Season Of ‘Money Heist’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Great news, Money Heist fans: Netflix dropped some photos from Part 5 today. As we all know, the next and final season of the hit series is going to be action-packed and the photos depict as much. In the season 4 finale, The Professor’s hideout was discovered by Inspector Alicia Sierra, just after the gang managed to rescue Lisbon.

Here’s the official synopsis for Part 5:

“The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

Below, check out more of the intense first-look photos released by Netflix today. Part 5 will be divided into two volumes, which will be released September 3 and then December 3, according to the streaming service. Get excited!

