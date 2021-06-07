HTGAWM’s Aja Naomi King Celebrates Her Post-Baby Body & Newborn Son [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Aja Naomi King is celebrating her post-baby body and we love to see it.

The How To Get Away With Murder actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy with partner Dan King, recently. In a message posted to Instagram, she celebrated the addition to their family and the body that performed the miracle. While many wait until they lose the baby weight to show off their figure, Aja kept it so real:

“No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After. After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body!,” she wrote.

“So in celebration of myself and my body for ‘Doing the Damn Thing’, I wanted to share this photo. No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)…Just Me…a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby! ♥️,” Aja added. Photos below.

The beautiful post has garnered over 200,000 likes so far, with praises from celebrities like Yara Shahidi, Meagan Good, Bresha Webb and more. On his own account, proud father Dan King celebrated as well. Posting a photo of their newborn, he wrote simply “Whoop there he is.”

We are ecstatic to see Aja is healthy and happy, and we are inspired by how she’s celebrating herself and all women who’ve gone through the miraculous experience of child birth. Stay tuned for more from the beautiful family as they continue to share photos on social media (hopefully).

