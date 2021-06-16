Get Excited: Netflix Drops The Official Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Too Hot To Handle’ & It’s Steamy AF

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

As promised, another season of Too Hot To Handle is making its way to Netflix and, if you can believe it, round two looks twice as steamy as the first.

If you haven’t tuned into the hit competition series, it follows ten sexy singles as they try to keep their hands off one another. The point of the show is to help the contestants form deeper bonds that have nothing to do with sex. As we saw in season 1, the task before them isn’t easy but it is worth it in the end. Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“The world’s hottest no dating dating show is back with ten sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives.”

The first four episodes will hit Netflix June 23, with episodes 5-10 becoming available June 30, according to a press release. Watch the official season 2 trailer below, plus each cast member’s social media information in case you want to check them out.

Cast: Cam (@camholmess), Carly (@carlylawrence_), Chase (@chasedemoor), Emily (@emilyfayemiller), Kayla (@kaylajean.official), Larissa (@Larissa_Townson), Marvin (@marvin.anthony_), Melinda (@melinda_melrose), Nathan (@nathankwebb), Peter (@petervigilante).

