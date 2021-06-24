First-Look: Regina Hall, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors & More Star In New Netflix Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors and more star in Netflix’s upcoming western, The Harder They Fall.

Elba recently told the story of the real-life Fletcher Street Riders in Netflix’s Concrete Cowboy, alongside Lorraine Toussaint, Caleb McLaughlin, and Jharrel Jerome. Now his #YeehawAgenda continues in a different kind of story, full of action and gunslinging. Here’s the official synopsis:

“When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.”

The Harder They Fall is written by Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin, directed by Samuel, and produced by Samuel, Shawn Carter (Jay-Z), James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender. Check out the teaser trailer, more first-look photos, and the official cast and crew credits below. There’s no word on an actual release date just yet, but the film is due in select theaters and on Netflix this fall.

Directed by: Jeymes Samuel

Written by: Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin

Producers: Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, Jeymes Samuel