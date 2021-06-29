Is Scarlett Johansson Done Playing Black Widow?

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Scarlett Johansson is one hell of an actress with a resume that speaks to that fact. But, if we had to choose, her role as Natasha Romanova a.k.a Black widow is definitely one of our faves. Unfortunately, it seems Johansson will be moving on from the catsuit and infamous red hair after playing Black Widow for more than a decade.

During a virtual appearance on Good Morning America, the beauty talked about the upcoming Black Widow movie and was asked about the end of the character, calling it “bittersweet.” For those who aren’t aware, Black Widow sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame, so the upcoming film serves as a prequel to the deadly assassin’s purported death.

“I think it’s bittersweet. I’ve had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family. I’m going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to. But, I feel really proud of this film and I think it’s great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we’ve done so far, so yeah, like I said, it’s bittersweet,” she told GMA.

See that moment, plus Johansson talking about her “spoiler-averse” husband Colin Jost, below.

Black Widow is due July 9, in theaters and on Disney Plus (with premiere access). Check out the official synopsis and trailer below.

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

Will you be tuning in?

