I Put A Spell On You: Disney+ Announces ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ With SJP, Bette Midler, & Kathy Najimy Returning [Details]

Get excited! Hocus Pocus 2 is coming to Disney+.

In an announcement made today via press release, Disney revealed plans for the second installation of the 1993 Halloween classic. Icons Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the “delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters” and Anne Fletcher will direct this time around, as Executive Producer Adam Shankman ran into scheduling conflicts and had to pass the torch. Disney is wasting no time — the movie begins production this fall and premieres exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.”

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” says director Anne Fletcher. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

“Yep. I’m ready to run amok, amok, amok, amok,” SJP teased on Instagram with Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy adding: “Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years, but we’re BACK!” and “The people have spoken: I smell children…again,” respectively. See their messages below and stay tuned for updates as more information and first looks become available.

