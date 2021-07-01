Tune In: Netflix Drops The Official Trailer For ‘Beckett’ Starring John David Washington

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

John David Washington is starring in an all-new Netflix movie, titled Beckett, alongside Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps and Alicia Vikander. In the film, Washington’s character is vacationing in Greece when the trip takes a turn for the worst. Here’s the official synopsis:

“While vacationing in Greece, American tourist Beckett (John David Washington) becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy.”

Beckett is due on the streaming service August 13, so fans won’t have to wait long to see Washington in action. We most recently witnessed the rising star opposite Zendaya in the highly-anticipated Sam Levinson film, Malcolm & Marie, and he did not disappoint.

ALSO: John David Washington On Learning From Zendaya While Filming Malcolm & Marie: “I’m The Rookie”

Beckett is directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino and written by Kevin A. Rice. See the official cast and crew credits below.

Directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

Screenplay by Kevin A. Rice

Produced by Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Gabriele Moratti

Starring John David Washington, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps and Alicia Vikander

Also On Global Grind: