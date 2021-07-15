Say It Ain’t So! ‘Bling Empire’ Couple Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee Won’t Return For Season 2

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

If you tuned into Bling Empire, chances are you fell in love with the show and couple, Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee. Unfortunately, they won’t be returning.

Bling Empire follows an extremely wealthy group of Asian and Asian American elites, some of which are friends and many of whom are frenemies. “While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets,” the official synopsis reads.

Chèrie Chan stole our hearts when she opened up about the loss of her mother in the reality series. She was also very ready for marriage and ended up proposing to her beau Jessey at the end of season one. Now, they’ve decided to focus on their family instead of filming, according to TMZ. We can’t be mad at that!

“Chèrie and Jessey tell TMZ … they’ve decided to move on to focus on their family, business and other endeavors. As ‘Bling’ fans know, Chèrie proposed to her baby daddy, Jessey, on the season one finale, so now they’re engaged with 2 kids,” TMZ reports.

ALSO: Space Jam | Zendaya & Director Malcolm D. Lee React To Lola Bunny Redesign Backlash

Their departure shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Earlier in the year, Chèrie raved about the success of the show and wanting it to be renewed, but sounded hesitant about participating in a second season when she told The Sun: “We’re thinking. We don’t know just because it’s so different for us. I can’t believe I have fans now. They definitely want to see us back, they want to see how our relationship is going to play out, how the wedding might happen. We should be back!” “It’s tough. As a mom I’m really worried about the kids. It’s stressful being a mom. It’s great, but it comes with a lot of mom wanting to protect her child… I had no idea it was going to be this big!,” she added.

Bling Empire has in fact been renewed for season 2 and we are sad to see them go. Stay tuned for more updates!

ALSO: 2021 Emmys | Mj Rodriguez Makes History As The First Trans Woman Nominated For ‘Lead Actress In A Drama Series’

Also On Global Grind: