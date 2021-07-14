Space Jam: Zendaya & Director Malcolm D. Lee React to Lola Bunny Redesign Backlash

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The new Space Jam is due this week, so naturally it’s all fans of the original can talk about.

One of the hottest topics regarding Space Jam: A New Legacy is Lola Bunny’s new look. The 2021 version of the playful character is a lot less sexy than ’90s kids are used to. But besides making her more kid-friendly, she definitely just looks different. See another photo below:

Now Zendaya, who voices Lola Bunny in the upcoming film, and director Malcolm D. Lee are responding to the backlash. Lee said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he didn’t want to objectify the character and that he “had no idea that people would be that up in arms about a bunny not having boobs.”

“Listen, I understand people don’t want things to change, but I think we needed some evolution with her, not by objectifying her but by making her strong and still feminine. And, yes, we had all these other women who were like, ‘Oh, you can’t be strong and have big boobs?!’ Sure you can, but we’re talking about a cartoon bunny not women!,” he added. Makes sense and we agree completely, but what about the fact that she has a different face?

In the same interview, Zendaya said she understands some of the shock, but was just grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of the film.

“I didn’t know that was going to happen either!” Zendaya said. “I definitely know we love her, but I didn’t know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was. [Laughs]”

“But I understand, because she’s a lovable character. She’s very important, so I get it,” she adds. “She’s special to a lot of people and their childhoods and they’ve been able to grow up with her, so I get that sense of protection. I was like, listen, just as long as I did what the director and the producers and everybody wanted me to do, I’m just here to offer my services. [Laughs] No, but I felt really grateful just to have the opportunity.”

What are your thoughts on the new Lola Bunny? For reference, here’s a photo of the 1997 original:

Space Jam: A New Legacy is in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday, July 16.

