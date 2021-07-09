Stream The ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Soundtrack Feat. Lil Baby, SZA, Saweetie, Jonas Brothers, Lil Wayne & More

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally here and it is as star-studded as we hoped it would be.

The two singles we’ve already heard from the project — Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin’s “We Win” and SAINt JHN’s “Just For Me” feat. SZA — aren’t the only incredible moments fans need to tune into. Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, the Jonas Brothers, Chance The Rapper, Big Freedia, Saweetie, Leon Bridges, John Legend, and more make appearances.

See the full tracklisting below.

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – “We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)”

24kGoldn – “Control The World” [feat. Lil Wayne]

Chance the Rapper – “See Me Fly” [feat. John Legend & Symba]

Saweetie – “Hoops” [feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll]

Lil Uzi Vert – “Pump Up The Jam”

SAINt JHN – “Just For Me” [feat. SZA]

John Legend – “Crowd Go Crazy”

Jonas Brothers – “Mercy”

Lil Tecca & Aminé – “Gametime”

Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave – “About That Time”

BROCKHAMPTON – “MVP”

Cordae & DUCKWRTH – “Settle The Score”

Big Freedia – “Goin’ Looney”

Joyner Lucas – “Shoot My Shot”

Leon Bridges – “My Guy”

Anthony Ramos – “The Best”

Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James, is due in theaters and on HBO Max next Friday, July 16. For all those wondering, director Malcolm D. Lee told Entertainment Weekly recently that the second installment of the beloved film won’t simply see LeBron join forces with the Tune Squad. Actually, the NBA champ is trying to save his son after they’ve been sucked into the WB “server-verse.” But, to do so, Bron Bron needs help from the Looney Tunes and must first navigate the studio’s most famous films to locate the fun-loving characters.

Stream the official soundtrack below and let us know what you think!

