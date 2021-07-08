They’re Back! The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season One Cast Returns To Netflix For An ‘After The Altar’ Special

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

From Too Hot To Handle to The Circle, Netflix is all about an innovative reality series. Love Is Blind goes on that list as well, so fans of the show will be happy to know the streaming service has brought its season one cast back together for a 3-episode extended reunion.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“In Netflix’s Love is Blind: After the Altar, the season one cast is back for an anniversary party you won’t want to miss. For three episodes, catch up with your favorite couples and singles as they settle back into their daily lives in Atlanta. How will Amber and Barnett feel about seeing Jessica? Will Diamond and Carlton ever make amends? Who might make a surprise appearance? And who won’t even show up for the party because of all the drama that’s happened in the past two years? Ultimately, when it comes to love, the experiment never ends.”

Those who watched Love Is Blind when it dropped last year know they are in for major laughs and a ton of drama. Amber told Jessica OFF at the end of season one, to say Diamond and Carlton’s budding relationship ended on a bad note would be the understatement of the century (although Carlton apologized after the fact), and lawd… poor Mark Cuevas. Catch up on all the season one drama here.

On a happier note, our favorite Love Is Blind couple, Lauren and Cameron, are still going strong and looking as good as ever (photo above). Check out a teaser for the After The Altar anniversary special below and tune in July 28 for the premiere on Netflix.

