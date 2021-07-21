Get Excited: REVOLT Announces New Music Video Countdown Series ‘Off Top’ [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

REVOLT has just announced another show and this one is giving us 106 & Park vibes.

The network has a new Hip-Hop countdown series, titled Off Top, that is all set to air this Friday, July 23. Also exciting is the announcement that Off Top will be hosted by rapper and artist Rapsody, iconic Hip Hop television and radio personality Big Tigger, and media personality DJ Nyla Symone.

“The show will tap into the Hip Hop community’s timeless appreciation for video series along with exclusive interviews with rappers and new and upcoming artists like Conway The Machine, NLE Choppa, Latto, G Herbo, Lil Tjay, Soulja Boy, Young Dolph & Key Glock, DDG, King Combs, Erica Banks, Yung Bleu, Reason, Buddy, Guapdad 4000 and more,” a press release states, adding “This new series will bring fresh content straight to the ears of REVOLT’s viewers. Each episode includes special moments with each guest in music booths that feature live-fan reactions pulled off of Instagram to create an interactive experience.”

“As an artist myself, I love talking about lyrics and appreciating the meaning behind today’s hottest beats,” Rapsody commented. “I’m thrilled to join REVOLT and celebrate the amazing work of today’s artists with Off Top – this is going to be an incredible show that viewers won’t want to miss.”

“We wanted to create a must-stop destination for Hip Hop’s most talented emcees to prove why they deserve to be considered among the best lyricists in the game,” CEO of REVOLT, Detavio Samuels, added in his own statement. “It was important that we paired an emcee who represents the best of the present and future with a cultural icon to show what the best of Hip Hop looks like.”

Tune into REVOLT TV every Friday at 9 p.m. ET to vibe with Rapsody, Tigger, and Nyla Symone. We’re excited!

