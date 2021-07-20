Who Is Chloe Coleman? Meet The Talented, 12-Year-Old ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Actress Inside

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Last week, Gunpowder Milkshake hit Netflix with an all-star cast and almost instantly entered the streaming service’s ‘Top 10 in the U.S.’ list.

Starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Chloe Coleman, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino in the lead actress roles, the action-packed film follows a group of gunslinging women who would do absolutely anything to protect their own. Chloe Coleman plays Emily, a young girl who Gillan’s character, Eva, takes under her wing. Here’s the official synopsis:

Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl – Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

It may be hard to imagine, but the film was just as lit as it sounds. These ladies were armed and dangerous at all times and not only were the gun fight scenes action-packed, they were creative. Not to mention, young Chloe handled herself incredibly while playing the ever so brave Emily, who’d lost both of her parents.

If you haven’t tuned in just yet, be sure to hit Netflix to check out Gunpowder Milkshake as soon as possible. Plus, more from one of our favorite up-and-coming actress below. Chloe also plays Skye Carlson in the HBO hit series, Big Little Lies.