Great News! Netflix Renews ‘Sweet Tooth’ For A Second Season [Details]

If you haven’t tuned into Sweet Tooth, it’s worth the watch! And now, fans can look forward to a second season as Netflix has officially renewed the treasured show.

Based on the DC Comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth follows Earth as it’s thrown into chaos after a mysterious virus kills off most of the population and half-animal, half-human hybrids are born into the world. In the midst of it all, Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie’s characters (Gus and Jepp, respectively) cross paths and form an unexpected duo.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

In the first four weeks after premiering, 60 milllion households tuned into Sweet Tooth. Now less than two months later, Netflix is excitedly announcing season 2.

“It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy,” said season 2 executive producer, director, and showrunner Jim Mickle. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated as first look photos and teasers become available. Get excited!

