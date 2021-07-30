Christina Milian Opens Up About Her “Shady” ‘Resort To Love’ Character & What Makes A Great Rom-Com [Exclusive Video]

Christina Milian stars in Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, Resort To Love, opposite Sinqua Walls and Jay Pharoah. In an exclusive interview with Global Grind, the actress and singer took a few minutes to dish her thoughts on what she says all great rom-coms are made of. Resort To Love follows Christina as she is blindsided by her ex’s new fiancée (portrayed by Christiani Pitts), so she also opened up about beefing with Pitts’ character, Beverly, and the shadiness of it all. Here’s the official film synopsis:

A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly’s wedding – or her own?

Check out some highlights from our interview below and tune into the full clip up top to also hear her thoughts on being caught between fictional brothers, and more. Resort To Love Is currently available on Netflix.

Christina On What Makes A Great Rom-Com & Why She Loves Them So Much

“I like to implement myself and my real life into my characters. All the way back from Paris Morgan being in high school and feeling left out by this one guy, and going through it, and finding love in the most unexpected places. I think that’s what’s great and what draws me into doing romantic comedies — that unexpected love — because I think anytime I’ve ever been in love it has been with somebody that I totally — it might’ve been right under my nose and all of a sudden I’m like wait, ‘I like this person? This is happening?’ And so, I really love those kinds of moments ’cause that does happen in real life. Even better for me, with playing Erica, is she has this dream and this passion to sing. So, being that I was able to sing in a movie made it even better.”

On The Lesson Behind ‘Resort To Love’

“Be ready for the unexpected. Sometimes we think that we know what’s next, but it’s kind of fun not knowing what’s next and figuring it out. We become better people through our circumstances and our situations, and sometimes it can be completely awkward and makes you question why it’s happening, but there’s always an answer in the end.”

On Her Character, Erica, Being “Shady”

“I was like ‘oooh Erica you are shady!’ But she’s like: you know what, it’s not my problem and she also didn’t really know Beverly. So, it’s really Jason’s problem at the end of the day… at first I was like ‘Dang, that’s a little bit shady. If that happened to me, I don’t know if I would have that girl singing at my wedding.’ [Laughs].”

