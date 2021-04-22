Christina Milian Stars In New Netflix Rom-Com ‘Resort To Love’ [First Look]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Rom-com queen Christina Milian has another Netflix film on the way.

Following Falling Inn Love, the singer-songwriter-actress will now star in Resort To Love, alongside Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls. Not much is known just yet, but Steven Tsuchida (Life-Size 2) will direct and Alicia Keys is one of three producers for the upcoming movie.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly’s wedding – or her own?

Miss Milian hit Instagram to share the above photos and official release date (July 29). Check those out, plus cast and crew credits below. We’ll continue to keep you updated as a trailer and more drop closer to the film’s premiere date.

Director: Steven Tsuchida

Screenplay by: Tabi McCartney and Dana Schmalenberg

Story by: Tabi McCartney

Producers: Alicia Keys, Maggie Malina, Jeremy Kipp Walker

Cast: Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, Sinqua Walls